'Number Nahi Diya': Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Shares Funny Note From IndiGo Crew

Mr Along shared a picture of the note received by the IndiGo crew

Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along is known for his interesting and witty posts on X, formerly Twitter that leave his followers in splits. Mr Along is undoubtedly social media's favourite politician. The politician recently travelled from New Delhi to Kolkata when he received a sweet note from an IndiGo flight attendant.

Mr Along shared a picture of the note by the Indigo crew on X. The note read, "Dear Sir, it was nice having you on flight 6E (513) DEL-CCU. You were looking so cute like you always does. I should have given you my phone number but we have the same "surname" so we are basically "Brothers and Sisters". "Thank you for flying with IndiGo."

Along with the picture, Mr Along in the caption wrote, "In simple language, I wasn't given the phone number."

See the post here:

Since being posted, the tweet has amassed nearly 3 lakh views and a flurry of comments.

Commenting on the post, a user joked, "Hahah sir you must have taken the pledge during school days, "All Indians are your brother and sister." Lol"

Another user wrote, "The most entertaining politician on @X probably."

"Basically She is saying "I love you as a friend," the third user wrote.

"You have a very cute personality sir, genuinely," remarked the fourth user.

"You couldn't get ALONG well," the fifth user joked.

Earlier, Mr Along received an unusual request via email. The politician also shared a screenshot of it on his social media profile.

A young man urged Mr Along for financial assistance ahead of his first date with his "dream girl".

In a mail, one Arabinda Panda said, "Sir, on 31 October I am going to date my dream girl for the first time but still I don't have a job yet. So kindly need a little help. Sir, please do something."

Sharing a screenshot of the mail on X, the state BJP chief asked, "Batao main Kya Karu (Tell me what should I do)?"