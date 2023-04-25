'Aaj Kuchh Toofani...' : Nagaland Minister's Tweet On Tradition A Hit

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is known for interesting tweets.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who is well-known for his amusing social media posts, is skilled at communicating ideas and promoting his native state through social media.

He shared an image of himself today in a tweet that provided a lighthearted glimpse of the traditional rice beer of Nagaland.

He used a famous punchline from a soft drink commercial in his tweet and wrote in Hindi (Aaj Kuch Toofani karte hai ), which, when translated to English, reads as "(Let's do something crazy today)... The Taste of Rice Beer...".



Aaj Kuch Toofani karte hai...

The Taste of Rice Beer...



P.S: Drinking is injurious to health!

फर्क इतना है की, हमारे यहां का Tradition है pic.twitter.com/Elo9mQu7eE — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 25, 2023

"Wow, I have tasted a Naga fermented drink at Throtin Restaurant in Kalina, Mumbai. It's fantastic," commented one user.



"You're looking very cute with a large mug, sir. What a natural beauty behind you!," wrote another user.



Amazed by the Minister's Hindi expertise, a third user commented, "I was wondering if he tweets these by himself, like his Hindi is so good if yes."



Mr. Along keeps his followers engaged with interesting and informative content via his posts. A few days ago, he shared a sweet yet impactful letter highlighting the importance of Earth Day.



In the subject of the letter, he asked everyone to think about the smell of the earth after rain.



He wrote, ''Don't you like the smell of soil when it rains? Then, take responsibility for your future on this Earth Day and protect nature. Keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground.''



He signed the letter, saying, ''Aapka cute sa Temjen (Yours cute Temjen).''