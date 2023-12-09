Watch: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Turns Chef, Makes 'Paratha' Egg Roll At An Eatery

The video has accumulated more than 48,000 views and over 2,700 likes.

Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along is known for his quirky humour and entertaining social media captions. He also regularly updates his followers on important life advice and heartwarming videos. This time, the minister once again grabbed the attention of his X (formerly Twitter) followers with his culinary adventure. Mr Inma Along on Friday shared a video in which he is seen preparing 'paratha' with eggs.

"To tell the truth, did you feel like eating? But I will not be able to feed in virtual mode, if I had come here it would have been different!" Mr Inma ALong wrote in the caption of the post.

सच कहना, मन किया ना खाने का? 😋



पर मैं तो Virtual में नहीं खिला पाऊंगा, यहां आते तो बात कुछ और होती! 😉 pic.twitter.com/nLWxx6LBxO — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) December 8, 2023

In the video, the Nagaland minister is seen skilfully preparing a paratha. He is also seen whisking eggs in a steel cup and then combing them with the paratha to create a perfect base for the roll. A kitchen staff member is then seen adding the final touches, layering the egg-coated paratha with fresh onions, pieces of chicken and sauce.

Since being shared, the video has garnered much attention on X. It has accumulated more than 48,000 views and over 2,700 likes.

Meanwhile, Mr Inma Along is an active social media user. Earlier this week, he shared a picture of a gift he sent for Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone when he met her parents, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. Mr Imna Along met with badminton legend Prakash Padukone and his wife Ujjala Padukone. The minister gifted a locally sourced organic pumpkin and humorously connected the gesture to Deepika's role as Mastani in the film 'Bajirao Mastani', implying a recognition of Nagaland's special vegetables.

A couple of months ago, he also shared a video of a young boy protecting his shop amid a heavy storm and the heartbreaking clip struck a chord with internet users. In the video, the boy is seen helping his mother amid a heavy storm. He initially holds on to the tarpaulin sheet while his mother ties a rope to the items kept in the shop. Further in the video, he runs to pick up a chair that fell as a result of the heavy winds. Mr Along was amazed by the fact that the boy was too young to comprehend that level of responsibility.