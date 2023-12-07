Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Meets Deepika Padukone's Parents, Sends Gift For Her

The post has amassed over 51,000 views and two thousand likes.

Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along is internet's favourite politician. He is popular for his amusing and witty social media posts and is also skilled at communicating ideas and promoting his native state. He recently shared a picture of a gift he sent for Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone when he met her parents, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone.

Mr Imna Along met with badminton legend Prakash Padukone and his wife Ujjala Padukone. The minister gifted a locally sourced organic pumpkin and humorously connected the gesture to Deepika's role as Mastani in the film 'Bajirao Mastani', implying a recognition of Nagaland's special vegetables.

The minister presented a locally obtained organic pumpkin and jokingly linked the gesture to Deepika Padukone's portrayal as Mastani in the superhit film 'Bajirao Mastani,' implying a recognition of Nagaland's distinctive crops. He also shared a picture and wrote, "Deepika Padukone ke liye organic taufa (an organic gift for Deepika Padukone) Just handed over an organic delight to Deepika's parents - kyuki kahin ka kahin Mastani bhi maan jati Nagaland ki shaandar sabiziyon ki khasiyat ko (Just handed over an organic delight to Deepika's parents because Mastani would also agree to Nagaland's wonderful vegetables)"

Deepika Padukone के लिए एक Organic तोहफा 🎃



Just handed over an organic delight to Deepika's parents - क्योंकि कहीं ना कहीं, Mastani भी मान जाती Nagaland के शानदार सब्जियों की खासियत को! 😋 pic.twitter.com/524CiWDzZo — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) December 6, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 51,000 views and two thousand likes.

A couple of months ago, he had shared a video of a young boy protecting his shop amid a heavy storm and the heartbreaking clip struck a chord with internet users.

Mr Along took to X to share the video. In the video, the boy is seen helping his mother amid a heavy storm. He initially holds on to the tarpaulin sheet while his mother ties a rope to the items kept in the shop. Further in the video, he runs to pick up a chair that fell as a result of the heavy winds. Mr Along was amazed by the fact that the boy was too young to comprehend that level of responsibility.

"Age is not a factor to understand responsibility, the circumstances only teach it!" reads the caption of the 31-second video.