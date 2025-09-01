Watch: Bengaluru Professor's Stunning Dance On Iconic Bollywood Song Goes Viral

A video of Professor Pushpa Raj, who is a faculty member at Global Academy of Technology (GAT) in Bengaluru, went viral on social media platforms, with users praising his stunning dance moves to the iconic Bollywood song Muqabala. The caption of the Instagram video read, "One more banger performance by our professor."

In the video, which garnered millions of views, Professor Raj can be seen grooving to the song effortlessly, showing off some impressive moves.

He also managed to fix a wardrobe malfunction. While dancing, one of his shoes flew off, and he then removed the other one and continued with his performance.

Social media users were awestruck by the dance video, with many calling him a "dance master". Some even compared him to the legendary Michael Jackson.

"Bron for dancer but forced to professer," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Bro sacrificed his passion and become a teacher for family," another said.

"The way he removed another shoe... Soo professional," a third user wrote.

This isn't the first time Professor Raj has gone viral. He previously grabbed eyeballs with a dance set to a beatboxing track, when he showcased his natural rhythm and infectious energy.

Odisha Woman's Stunning 'Dhoom' Dance

Recently, Pallabi Khatua, an Instagram user known as "Mrs Geetanjali", posted a mindblowing video of herself dancing to a popular Bollywood song Dhoom Again from the movie Dhoom 2. Starring actor Hrithik Roshan, the song is known for its energetic choreography.

The video went viral on social media platforms as Khatua showcased her impressive dance moves in a saree. The video showed her mastering such complex moves.