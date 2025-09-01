New Harvard Study Confirms This Common Vitamin Can Slow Ageing Process

A new Harvard study reveals that a common supplement has been shown to slow down the ageing process. The study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition revealed that daily consumption of a Vitamin D supplement helped in the prevention of telomeres from shortening.

As per the study, Vitamin D3 supplementation helps preserve telomere length, which is a key indicator of biological ageing. Telomeres are the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes, like the cap on the shoelaces. It shortens as we age, and its erosion is linked to age-related diseases.

The study found that after the four-year VITAL trial, a group of participants who took 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 daily experienced significantly less telomere shortening than those taking a placebo.

The findings suggest that nearly three years of biological ageing have been prevented. Vitamin D may increase telomerase activity, an enzyme that helps rebuild telomeres, or protect DNA from oxidative damage.

"The findings support the potential of vitamin D in slowing biological ageing and in reducing the burden of chronic conditions that increase with age," Dr JoAnn Manson, Professor of Medicine at Harvard and lead author, told Fox News.

"Vitamin D tamps down inflammation, a major cause of telomere shortening and chronic diseases of ageing."

The study also suggests that targeted vitamin D supplementation may be a promising strategy to counter biological ageing, particularly for individuals with higher levels of inflammation or at risk of chronic diseases.

What are the limitations?

Manson also says that the discussion around what constitutes an "adequate" blood level of vitamin D is a "controversial topic" as the team found that 2000 IU per day was "safe" without any side effects. But taking too much vitamin D might lead to hypercalcemia, which happens after a buildup of calcium in the blood. Hypercalcemia can cause upset stomach and vomiting, weakness, and kidney troubles.

"Blood levels for deficiency and recommended blood levels vary across organisations, labs and countries, which is one of the reasons for doubt about the test's usefulness," Manson said.

While the results are promising, the study's findings are not conclusive, and more research is needed to determine the optimal dosage and who might benefit most from vitamin D supplements.

She even said that going out for a 15-minute walk a few times a week at midday would provide enough sunlight exposure for the skin to synthesise vitamin D.

Experts emphasise that a balanced diet and lifestyle are crucial for maintaining overall health, and supplementation should not replace healthy habits.

Experts always say to consult a healthcare professionals before starting any supplement or medication.