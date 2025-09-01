Employer Rants About Gen Z's 'Entitlement' At Work, Calls It 'Generational Difference'

An Indian employer has called out Gen Z, short for Generation Z, for being entitled after hiring a junior worker who expected to be spoken to differently. In a now-viral post on reddit titled "Gen Z Entitlement Rant", the user remarked that it was perhaps the 'generational difference' that dictated the behaviour of most new-age employees.

"I work in Tax. We recently hired this junior, Gen Z, smart, very pretty, and very aware of it. Within weeks, she wasn't just asking what she could learn but also when she'd be leading negotiations. She actually told me, "I think I have the presence for it." Presence, not skill," the user wrote in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.

The OP highlighted that whenever a senior gave instructions to the new hire, she replied saying she did not like the tone and expected better.

"Not because she was insulted rather just because she feels she's owed extra softness, extra patience, extra polish. She did once mention something like 'my facecard never declines,'" the user said, adding that her behaviour may have been tied to her 'looks' as she was used to doors opening and people being excessively polite to her.

"The entitlement is wild. Back when I started, seniors could tear your draft apart in front of the whole team and you'd thank them for the lesson. Now, she wants her mistakes pointed out like a spa receptionist breaking bad news."

Check the viral post here:

Social media divided

As the post went viral, garnering hundreds of comments, a section of social media users agreed with the user's sentiment, while others stated that Gen Z was changing the job culture across the country with its fearlessness.

"I understand the expectation of normal treatment but what is with this attitude of being owed differential treatment just because of looks," said one user while another added: "Boomers ridiculed all millennials and now all millennials are ridiculing all Gen-Z."

A third commented: "It's unfair to compare generations, Gen Z is definitely different, so they may not tolerate unnecessary shit just because you are a senior. You have every right to correct her mistakes or coach her in a professional manner."

A fourth said: "I love how Gen Z is tearing apart the "master and slaves" mentality in Indian work place. More power to them."

This is not the first instance when Gen Z's approach to work has caused a stir. Last month, a viral Instagram post showed a Gen Z employee refusing to stay after working hours as the employer attempted to guilt them into extending the day.