Company Changes Eligibility Mid-Interview, Upset Candidate Shares Experience On X

A recent post by a woman has exposed a troubling hiring irregularity that many job-seekers may relate to. The individual, a DevOps engineer and Machine Learning Operations enthusiast recounted how she joined a company where the job advertisement clearly stated an experience requirement of "0-2 years." However, during her first interview, the interviewer abruptly changed the requirement to "1-3 years," dismissing the original listing as a "mistake" when she pointed it out.

She described the incident as disheartening, saying she had prepared thoroughly and held hope, only to see the opportunity vanish within minutes. Her post highlights concerns about shifting expectations and lack of transparency in hiring.

Today, I attended an interview for a role that was clearly listed as 0–2 years experience. I even showed them the official career page. But after talking for just 10 minutes, the interviewer suddenly said the requirement was 1–3 years. When I pointed out the listing again, he… — Vaishnavi (@VTikke) December 8, 2025

For candidates, especially freshers, this kind of unpredictability can be more than an inconvenience; it can derail career plans and create a sense of disillusionment with the hiring process.

The post has gone viral, particularly within the tech community, sparking a wave of reactions. Many users criticised the company's approach, suggesting that focusing solely on years of experience rather than actual skills reflects poorly on their hiring process.

"Years of experience are just a signal to knowledge, not knowledge itself," one user commented. Another pointed out, "If they can't even get the job listing right, imagine working there." A third added, "That's incredibly frustrating-the company failed the technical interview, not you." The incident has fueled an ongoing conversation about fair hiring practices and transparency in recruitment.