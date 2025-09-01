Chinese Boy With Terminal Illnesses Writes Gut-Wrenching Letter To Mother: "Let's Return The Medicines"

A 13-year-old Chinese boy, who is suffering from eight terminal conditions, has written an emotional letter to his mother from his Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed, urging her to stop the treatment and give up, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The boy, identified in the report as Liu Fuyu, is from central China's Henan province. Recently, he was admitted to the ICU for a fifth time due to kidney failure. As per the report, he is extremely weak and weighs only 15kg.

While speaking to local media outlet Henan TV, his doctor, Huo Yufeng at the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, said that the boy was suffering from a range of terminal conditions.

According to the report, his mother, surnamed Li, revealed that one day his son wrote a letter saying that he misses her. She immediately ran to the hospital as she knew he was not well.

The mother and son exchange letters as there's limited time for visits in the ICU units. In another letter, he said, "Mum, let's return the medicines. They did not work. I will recover if I go home."

The mother responded, "I'll save you no matter what."

Stopping the medicines would be fatal as the life-saving treatments are essential for him at this time. Despite this, he asked his mother to stop the treatment and return the medicines.

The story has sparked emotional response from the public, with users on Chinese local media expressing sympathy for the boy's courage and resilience.

"Poor kid. Hope he gets better soon," one online user wrote as quoted.

"Although I would say he might suffer less pain if they give up the treatment, I can understand how painful it is for his mother to let him go," another said.

The story also raises important questions about end-of-life care and the complexities of managing terminal illnesses in children.