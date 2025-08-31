Bengaluru Man Sitting On Footpath Seeks Help, Claims To Have 14-Year Banking Experience

A Reddit user's post from Bengaluru has sparked discussion after sharing two heart-wrenching images of a man sitting on a footpath at a busy signal. The man, with a backpack beside him, held a note seeking help. The message on the note revealed that despite having 14 years of experience in banking, he found himself jobless and homeless.

The note in English read: "I don't have a job, no house, please help me. I have 14 years of working experience in banking." A smaller sheet with a QR code lay nearby, likely for digital donations.

"Came across this man at a prominent Bengaluru signal. As heartbreaking as it is to see him, I keep wondering if this is a result of society's failure or personal choices?" the Reddit post read.

The post quickly went viral, sparking a mix of reactions from Reddit users. While some users offered sympathy, others debated whether the man's situation was a result of personal decisions or systemic failures.

One user wrote, "The harsh truth of our country, we barely got enough to even give 1% of the College passouts jobs."

Another wrote, "Is he physically challenged?. If yes, I have my sympathies for him. If he is not. There are no excuses for a young man to beg like this, especially in a city like Bangalore, where there are plenty of jobs as long as you're willing to work. It might not be the best-paying ones. But still decent enough to sustain one person. Yes, life is tough and often unfair, but you need to get on your feet and fight for your survival. No one is gonna help you.

However, a third weighed in with a different opinion. The comment read, "Most people are saying that if he is physically able, he should be able to do a job like delivery or driving. But the reality is that if you remain unemployed for a long time, there is a chance you will become mentally broken and depressed. That creates a barrier, too."