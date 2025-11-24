Woman Claims Husband Injected Mercury Into Her 9 Months Ago, Dies Soon After Near Bengaluru

A woman who had been battling for life for nine months after reportedly being injected with mercury by her husband has died in Karnataka's Attibele, nearly 28 km from Bengaluru.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on November 23 at the Attibele Police Station after the victim, Vidya, gave her detailed statement before falling critically ill.

Injected With Mercury On Shivaratri, Battled For Life For Months

According to Vidya's dying declaration, she was married on May 18, 2025, to Basavaraj. From the beginning of their marriage, Vidya alleged that she faced continuous harassment, humiliation and neglect from both her husband and father-in-law.

She stated that her husband repeatedly called her "mad" and locked her inside their house, refused to take her to relatives' homes, and regularly abused her.

The couple also has a four-year-old child.

On the night of February 26, Vidya said she went to sleep and regained consciousness only the next evening. She felt severe pain in her right thigh, as though she had been injected. When her condition worsened, she visited Attibele Government Hospital on March 7 and was referred to Oxford Hospital.

Doctors at Oxford Hospital conducted tests and found mercury poisoning in her body. They performed surgery and sent samples for testing, which confirmed the presence of mercury.

She remained under treatment there for over a month before being shifted to Victoria Hospital, where doctors told her the poison had spread throughout her body, damaging multiple organs, including her kidneys.

She was put on dialysis but remained critical.

Vidya told police that her husband, Basavaraj, along with his father Mariswamachari, had injected mercury into her body with the intention to kill her.

Despite ongoing medical care, Vidya died in November after suffering for nine months due to mercury poisoning.