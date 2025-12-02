Chinese Clothing Brand Under Fire For Laundry Tag: "Give It To Your Beloved Woman"

A Chinese men's clothing brand is facing backlash over a laundry care tag that reads, "Please give it to your beloved woman, she knows everything", the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The tag, which includes QR codes and is written in both Chinese and English, has sparked outrage online, with many accusing the brand of sexism and gender stereotypes.

The tag doesn't carry any washing instructions, just the controversial line and two QR codes linking to the company's account on social media.

As per the report, social media users have slammed the Jiangsu-based Gu Zhuo Kang Zheng Garment Company, calling for a boycott and arguing that the tag reinforces harmful gender roles.

After major backlash on Chinese social media, a company spokeswoman known as Sister Yang apologised, as per Lizhi News. She also stated that the company didn't intend to discriminate against women.

"It is our inappropriate expression, as well as the wrong spelling of some English words, that led to the public's misunderstanding that we look down on women and we aim to provoke the opposition of the two sexes. That is not our original intention," she said as quoted.

While explaining the reason, she said many people ruined their clothing only because they did not read the washing instructions carefully.

"Our observations found that some men know little about garment material and washing, while females tend to care about these details. Therefore, we would like to suggest to our customers and the people around them to together pay attention to washing methods."

"Due to our insufficient capacity to express ourselves, we did not convey our message correctly. I am very sorry about that."

According to the report, the issue became a topic of discussion on social media as users weighed in with their mixed opinions.

"How come you let your beloved women do the chores for you? This is apparent exploitation. Why not print the complete washing method and add a sentence 'please finish reading this and learn how to wash clothes for the sake of your beloved person,'" one user wrote as quoted.

However, another user said, "I do not think there is any problem with the tag. I do not understand how this could cause a confrontation between men and women."

"It is not necessary for girls to be so sensitive," a third wrote.