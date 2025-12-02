Brazilian Teenager, Who Wanted To Work With Animals, Mauled To Death By Lion At Zoo

A 19-year-old Brazilian teenager, who dreamed of becoming a lion tamer, was fatally attacked by a lioness at Parque Zoobotanio Arruda Camara in the city of Joao Pessoa on Sunday, according to the New York Post.

The tragic incident happened after the teen, Gerson de Melo Machado, climbed over a 20-foot wall and security fencing to enter the lion's enclosure on Sunday. Horrified zoo visitors witnessed the incident and captured on camera. The disturbing video was shared on social media platforms.

The lioness, Leona, dragged Machado to the ground, causing fatal injuries. Despite efforts to rescue him, Machado succumbed to his injuries.

Machado's family and friends described him as having severe mental health issues, including schizophrenia, and a history of institutionalisation. He had previously attempted to sneak onto a plane to Africa, hoping to work with lions.

The zoo was closed temporarily for investigation, and authorities have ruled out euthanising Leona, citing her healthy condition and lack of aggressive behaviour outside this incident.

In an Instagram post, the zoo wrote that the animal "was immediately evaluated by the technical team and remains under continuous observation and monitoring, as she experienced a high level of stress."

"Leona is healthy, does not exhibit aggressive behavior outside the context of the incident, and will not be euthanized. The protocol in situations like this provides exactly what is being done: monitoring, behavioral assessment, and specialized care," the statement continued.