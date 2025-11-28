Famous Singers Don't Live Long, Study Finds The Reason No One Expected

A new study has found that becoming a famous singer may increase the risk of early death. Researchers from Witten/Herdecke University in Germany analysed hundreds of solo artists and lead singers from Europe and the US and discovered that those who achieved major fame died, on average, almost five years earlier than their less famous peers.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, compared 324 well-known singers with musicians of similar backgrounds who did not reach the same level of fame. Most of the artists examined were active between 1950 and 1990. The findings showed that famous singers typically lived to about 75, while less famous musicians lived to an average age of 79. Overall, famous singers were 33% more likely to die early.

Solo artists appeared to be at the highest risk. According to the research, singers who performed alone faced more pressure, greater public scrutiny and had less emotional support compared with those who were part of a band. Band members had a 26% lower risk of early death compared to solo performers.

Professor Michael Dufner, the study's senior author, said the results suggest that fame itself may play a major role in shortening life expectancy. Constant public pressure, loss of privacy, isolation, and easy access to alcohol and drugs were highlighted as possible reasons. He also noted that certain personality traits or difficult childhood experiences may push some people toward seeking fame, increasing their risk.

Experts say today's music industry brings even more challenges, especially with the impact of social media. Dr Sally Anne Gross of the University of Westminster said fame often isolates artists and can become "toxic," adding that improving conditions for musicians remains difficult despite ongoing efforts.