Wheelchair-Bound Taiwan Singer Says "Made To Climb Onto Plane" In China

Zheng Zhihua, a 63-year-old physically challenged Taiwanese singer, was allegedly forced to crawl about 25 centimetres after leaving his wheelchair at Shenzhen Airport in China. The singer narrated the ordeal on social media platforms, which was picked up by various Chinese media outlets, including South China Morning Post (SCMP). As the singer's account gained traction online, the airline apologised and assured that it would improve facilities for wheelchair-bound passengers.

Zheng, a Taiwanese singer, is popularly known for his 1995 release Sailor and his 1992 song Star Lighting. He became physically challenged after contracting polio when he was two years old, which left him paralysed from the waist down.

Zheng mentioned that the wheelchair lift stopped about 25 centimetres from the plane door, forcing him to crawl and climb onto the aircraft. Zheng's post on social media on October 25 accused the airport staff of treating passengers with disabilities inhumanely.

As the incident widely circulated on social media platforms, Shenzhen Airport said the incident occurred while boarding a Shenzhen Airlines flight to Taipei.

In response, Shenzhen Airport management said the distance is required by safety regulations to prevent damage to the aircraft. They acknowledged the incident and promised to improve care for wheelchair-bound passengers, including increasing staff support.