''Attention Gujarati Sisters'': Shashi Tharoor Shares Video Of Kerala's Dandiya-Style Dance

The video shows women dancing with long sticks while wearing traditional Kerala sarees

The 9-day-long festival of Navratri festival dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars is being celebrated across the country with much joy and fervour. One of the main highlights of Navratri celebrations in the country is the traditional dance form 'Garba' which is a symbol of devotion and worship. People gather in large groups, dressed in traditional attire, and dance to the rhythmic beats of Garba with colourful dandiya sticks.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday shared a video of a Kerala folk dance form that bears similarities to Gujarat's Garba.

''Attention Gujarati sisters! This Navaratri, check out dandiya Kerala style!'' he wrote while sharing the video. In the video, a group of women dressed in traditional Kerala off-white sarees are seen dancing with each other using long sticks which resemble dandiya sticks.

Watch the video here:

Attention Gujarati sisters! This Navaratri, check out dandiya Kerala style! pic.twitter.com/tjNcmNd7oN — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 16, 2023

The video has gathered over 5 lakh views so far, thousands of likes, and seceral comments.

One user said, ''It is the same, only our sticks are smaller, grace is same, fun is same.'' Another commented, ''Diversity the delight, eclecticism the essence.''

A third said, ''Wow, this looks fascinating! Reminds me of Dandiya. What's the name of this dance in Kerala?'' A fourth wrote, ''Thanks for sharing I never knew Kerala had Navaratri and Kerala style dandiya just loving it.''

Notably, Garba is a high-energy folk dance that originated in Gujarat and is performed with passion and fervour at the auspicious Navratri festival. Dancers celebrating the Garba spirit dance in a circle around a big lamp or the statue of Goddess Shakti.

To celebrate garba, people wear rich, traditional, and colorful attire. Women wear Chaniya choli, a colourful three-piece dress, which consists of a blouse, skirt, and dupatta. They also wear heavy jewellery -earrings, bangles, necklaces etc. Men wear kafni pyjamas with a Ghagra - a short round kurta - above the knees and a pagadi on the head.