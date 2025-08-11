Ties with US Not Just About Trade: Parliamentary Panel Told Amid Tariff Row

India's ties with the United States exists on multiple levels and is not just about trade, a parliamentary panel led by Congress's Shashi Tharoor was told today amid the face-off over increasing tariff. The presentation on "Current Developments in India's Foreign Policy with special reference to US India trade negotiations and tariffs" by foreign secretary Vikram Misri came on the heels of the Donald Trump administration doubling the tariff on Indian goods, demanding that oil imports from Russia stop.

The stacking of 50 per cent tariff within a month and what has been called the bullying stance of the US has raised concern that the India-US alliance -- cultivated over 25 years and three administrations -- might suffer.

Sources said the foreign secretary has informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs that the imposition of high tariff needs to be seen in the larger context of new US tariff policy at the global level. The Trump administration has imposed high tariffs even on its closer allies like the European Union.

Moreover, India has multidimensional ties with the US, which should not be seen only from the prism of trade. The US was helpful in facilitating the deportation of Tahawur Rana to India, it supported the resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council after the Pahalgam Terror Attack, designated The Resistance Front - a Lashkar-e Taiba front that claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack -- as a terrorist organisation.

The ministry also said that India is hopeful of continuing the negotiations on the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement - that has completely been overshadowed by the tariff row.

Mr Tharoor said August 25 was the date fixed for the next round of trade talks between India and the US, and there has been no change in that schedule so far. The US has not shared any such information yet.

Sources said a member had raised concern about Pak Army chief Asim Munir's nuclear war threat on US soil. It was felt that India should make it clear that it will not tolerate any kind of nuclear blackmail.

India has condemned the comments and said "nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade". The foreign ministry has expressed regret that such remarks were made from the soil of a friendly third country.