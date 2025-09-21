Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC: Check Key Documents, Step-By-Step Guide, And More

The "Mukhyamantri - Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" is a scheme launched by the Women and Child Development Department of the Maharashtra government. The scheme is aimed at empowering women, aged 21 to 65 years, by providing them with financial assistance of Rs 1,500/- through direct benefit transfer (DBT). The scheme was launched on 28 June 2024 for those women whose annual family income does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. The state government has made it necessary to complete the e-KYC (Know Your Customer) within two months to continue receiving benefits under the scheme, a government resolution issued on Thursday confirmed.

Steps To Complete Online KYC

Step 1: Visit Official Portal: Go to the designated government portal for Ladki Bahin Yojana (visit the website https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in)

Step 2: KYC form: Clicking on the e-KYC banner on the homepage will open the e-KYC form.

Step 3: Fill Application: Provide the necessary details as per the application form. For this form, the beneficiary should enter their Aadhaar number and verification code (Captcha Code), give consent for Aadhaar authentication, and click on the Send OTP button. An OTP will be sent to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter this OTP and click on the Submit button.

Step 4: Submit and Verify: Submit details and await verification.

What Documents are Required While Applying For the Scheme?

Photograph of the Beneficiary Woman

Aadhaar Card: Key identification document

Domicile Certificate (If the Domicile Certificate is not available, any one of the following can be submitted: Ration Card issued before 15 years, Voter ID card issued before 15 years, Birth Certificate, or School Leaving Certificate)

For Women Born Abroad (Submit the Husband's Ration Card issued before 15 years, Voter ID card issued before 15 years, Birth Certificate, School Leaving Certificate, or Domicile Certificate)

Income Certificate (Not required if the woman has a Yellow or Orange Ration Card. Required if the woman has a White Ration Card or no Ration Card)

Marriage Certificate (If your name is not listed on the Ration Card and you are newly married, your husband's Ration Card can be used as proof of income)

Bank Account Details (account should be Aadhaar-linked)

Affirmation Letter

Who is Eligible for this Scheme?

The applicant should be a female and a resident of Maharashtra state.

The applicant's age should be between 21 and 65 years

The applicant should have their bank account with an Aadhaar link

The annual income of the applicant's family should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakhs.

Outsourced employees, voluntary workers, and contract workers with income up to Rs 2.5 lakh are eligible

The applicant should be any one of the following: a married woman, a widowed woman, a divorced woman, an abandoned and destitute woman, or an unmarried woman in the family.