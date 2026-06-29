Dubai Nail Artist, 32, Earns Rs 10 Lakh Monthly, Shares Her Journey

A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Dubai has turned her passion for nail art into a thriving business and a pathway to early retirement. According to The National, Nguyen Phuong Anh moved to Dubai six years ago and started as a salaried nail technician. The 32-year-old, better known as "Fullah" owns Beauty by Fullah, which is a salon in Jumeirah Village Circle. She says she once earned between Dh30,000 and Dh40,000 (about Rs 7 to Rs 10 lakh) per month.

The report mentioned that Fullah began her career over 12 years ago in Vietnam, perfecting 3D nail designs like flowers, animals, and charms. After arriving in Dubai, she worked on a two-year contract at a small salon for Dh3,500 a month.

When the contract ended, she went freelance. With no days off and a growing client list, her income jumped to Dh30,000-Dh40,000 monthly. Her clientele skewed younger, and she focused on intricate designs while keeping prices accessible.

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Building the salon

In June 2026, Fullah opened Beauty by Fullah, which has all the basic amenities. Since launching, she hasn't taken a salary, choosing instead to reinvest all earnings into the business. She expects to start paying herself again in about three months and aims to match her previous income while employing others.

Despite high earnings, Fullah keeps expenses low. She previously shared a studio room with a friend before moving into her own small studio. Monthly costs run about Dh6,000 total - Dh1,000 for food and Dh5,000 for rent and petrol.

She sends Dh5,000 back to Vietnam for investment and owns two houses there. The rest goes into the salon.

The 20-year plan

Fullah says her speciality remains nails, a craft she's done since 2012. By scaling the salon and building a team, she plans to create enough passive income to retire in her early 50s, roughly 20 years from now.

"I want to invest more and open more branches – maybe five, not just in Dubai but in other emirates like Abu Dhabi or Fujairah," she said during an interview with the outlet.

"In 20 years, I want to be retired. My plan is to buy more houses in Vietnam and maybe a farm. In 20 years, I'll just be on the farm with all the animals, growing vegetables. I like nature."