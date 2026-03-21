Designer Dogs Show More Behaviour Issues Than Some Pure Breeds: Study

A new study has found that some popular designer crossbreed dogs in the United Kingdom may show more behavioural problems than their purebred parents, raising fresh concerns among experts and pet owners.

Crossbreeds such as cockapoos and cavapoos have grown in popularity in recent years. Many people choose them believing they are hypoallergenic, healthier and better suited for families with children.

However, researchers from the Royal Veterinary College found that these assumptions may not always hold true. The findings, published in the PLOS ONE, suggest some crossbreeds display more undesirable behaviours than expected.

The study analysed data from over 9,000 dogs, including both crossbreeds and pure breeds. Owners were asked about their expectations, training methods and their dogs' behaviour through a detailed questionnaire.

Results showed cockapoos, a mix of cocker spaniel and poodle, were more likely to show issues such as aggression towards owners and strangers, fear of unfamiliar situations, excitability and separation-related problems. Similar patterns were seen when compared with both poodles and cocker spaniels.

Cavapoos also showed more behavioural concerns when compared with their parent breeds, particularly the cavalier king charles spaniel.

Labradoodles showed mixed results. They performed better than poodles in some areas but worse than labradors in others.

Experts say the findings do not mean crossbreeds are naturally more prone to behavioural issues. According to Professor Daniel Mills from the University of Lincoln, behaviour depends on both genetics and environment.

He added that owner expectations and training styles may also play a key role in shaping a dog's behaviour.

Researchers have urged potential dog owners to carefully study breed traits before choosing a pet. They also called for further long-term studies to better understand the causes behind these behavioural differences.