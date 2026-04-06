12 GREAT Scholarships For Indian Students To Pursue Postgraduation In UK

GREAT Scholarships are offered for postgraduate courses at universities in the United Kingdom (UK) across a wide range of subjects. With applications now open for the 2026-27 academic cycle, the scheme provides opportunities to study at institutions such as Trinity Laban, Queen's University Belfast, the Royal College of Art, and several other UK universities. The official notification states that the UK Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) should award the scholarships by June 30, 2026. However, application deadlines may vary for individual institutions.

For the 2026-27 academic year, there are 12 postgraduate scholarships available from UK universities, across various subjects for students from India. According to the official website of the British Council, each scholarship is worth a minimum of 10,000 pounds towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course. Successful scholars will be informed by individual universities on the result of their applications, and the scholarship funding will be issued by individual universities after registration.

Participating UK Universities

For the 2026-27 academic year, postgraduate scholarships are available to students from India at the following institutions.

Anglia Ruskin University

Norwich University of the Arts

Queen's University Belfast

Royal College of Art

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Royal Northern College of Music

The University of Bristol The University of Bristol

Trinity Laban

University of Dundee

University of Reading

University of Surrey

UWE Bristol

GREAT Scholarship 2026 Requirements

Indian students applying for the GREAT scholarships must fulfil the following eligibility requirements:

They must be a citizen of India.

They should have an undergraduate degree, be motivated and have an interest in the proposed subject area.

They should meet the English language requirement of the UK university.

They must establish an engagement with the UK as a scholar, through personal and academic fulfilment.

They must be willing to attend a networking event for all UK-based GREAT scholars, to discuss experiences and capture perceptions of studying in the UK.

They should be willing to maintain contact with the British Council and their HEI and act as an ambassador for the GREAT scholarships.

They must, as an alumnus of the GREAT scholarships, be willing occasionally to speak to potential candidates about his or her own experience of studying in the UK.

Applicants must note that the scholarship can only be used for tuition fees. A candidate must be a passport holder and permanent resident of a GREAT target country.

How To Apply?

Candidates must visit the university's official page and apply for individual scholarships after carefully reading the instructions. The deadline to apply for a GREAT Scholarship varies for different institutions. Successful applicants will be informed by the university after selection. Candidates must also note that scholarship funding will be issued to successful scholars by individual universities after registration.

The official notification remarks that an applicant must be willing to contribute to capacity-building and socio-economic advancement in future through the benefits achieved after graduating from the UK higher education.