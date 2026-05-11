MEA Pushes Student Registration Abroad to Improve Emergency Response

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has started a major awareness campaign urging Indian students studying overseas to register with Indian embassies and high commissions. The move aims to create a proper database of Indian students abroad so that the government can respond faster during emergencies, conflicts, or evacuation situations.

The decision comes after recent global crises, including the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions involving Iran, where thousands of Indian students had to seek urgent help from Indian missions. Officials believe that better student registration abroad can improve rescue operations and provide quicker assistance during emergencies.

Why MEA Wants Indian Students to Register Abroad?

India currently has over a million students studying in foreign countries, but the government does not have an exact or updated database of them. Most estimates are collected through foreign visa data and embassy reports.

The MEA is encouraging voluntary registration with Indian embassies to solve this issue. Officials say this information can help authorities contact students quickly during wars, political unrest, natural disasters, or other emergency situations.



Earlier, in 2015, the MEA had launched the MADAD portal for grievance support and student registration. However, the platform received a limited response, with only around 41,000 students registered so far. The ministry is now planning to revamp the portal or launch a new platform specially designed for Indians going abroad for education and jobs.

Officials have highlighted that Indian missions faced difficulties during recent evacuation operations because many students were not registered with embassies. During the Russia-Ukraine conflict, students urgently contacted Indian missions for rescue support. Similar advisories were later issued in Iran, Israel, and Canada asking Indian nationals to register themselves.

According to the MEA, having accurate student records can improve coordination and emergency planning. It can also help embassies guide students regarding local laws, visa rules, cultural issues, and documentation problems.

The awareness drive is mainly focused on countries with large Indian student populations such as the United States, Canada, Germany, China, and Malaysia. At the same time, newer education hubs like Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are also receiving attention because many Indian medical students are moving there for affordable education.