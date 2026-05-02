"It's Not Easy": Indian Student In US Shares Reality Of Living Alone While Studying Abroad

Moving to a new country for studies may look exciting, but for many students, the reality is very different. An Indian student in the United States has shared his personal experience, highlighting both the challenges and emotional struggles of living alone at a young age.

In a video posted on Instagram, the student, identified as Kanav, spoke about what it feels like to move abroad for college and manage life independently. He explained that while studying overseas is often seen as aspirational, it comes with difficulties that are not always talked about.

He said that he is 19 and living alone in the United States after coming from India for college, and added that living alone is not as glamorous as it appears. He mentioned that no one really talks about these aspects, including figuring out food, managing money, handling credit cards and taxes, and adjusting to classes that feel very different from high school.

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Kanav further explained that everything around him feels different, including the culture and the people. He also spoke about the emotional side of living far from home, especially during festivals. He said that back home, people celebrate together, laugh, and create memories, while he finds himself watching it all on a video call from thousands of miles away.

He added that some days feel harder than expected, but these moments also help in personal growth. He said that such experiences build mental strength and teach a person how to stand on their own. He also stated that this journey is not just about college, but about building himself, and though it is not easy, he knows he did not come this far for an easy path.