Chinese Man Builds World's Largest Hollyhock Garden To Honour Wife's Childhood Memory

A simple comment from his wife pushed a man in south-west China to turn an empty valley into a stunning flower garden covering 80 hectares, according to a report by South China Morning Post. Zhou Xiaolin and his wife, Yin Jie, now spend their days among the colourful blooms in Chengdu, Sichuan province, where they look after the huge garden themselves.

Their story became well known across the country after they appeared on a China Central Television show, where they were called a "dream couple," as reported by SCMP.

The idea began in 2013 when Yin spoke about her childhood memories of hollyhocks growing in Beijing and how much she loved the flowers. Zhou decided there and then that he would build her a garden of her own.

He had never gardened before. Still, he sold his house, bought land in Zhuanlong Town, and taught himself everything about growing hollyhocks. Over ten years, he collected seeds from home and abroad, slowly building what is now known, per SCMP, as the world's largest and most varied hollyhock garden.

The couple, who have been married for 35 years and have no children, now live surrounded by their flowers and pets, finding joy in nature rather than in wealth or family in the traditional sense.

The story has since gained traction on Chinese social media, where many users praised the couple's outlook on life.

One user wrote, "There is more to life than making money and raising children. It is also about taking the time to watch flowers bloom and rivers flow."

Another commented, "True happiness lies in finding a kindred spirit who understands, admires, and cherishes you."