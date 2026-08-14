Pakistan Enters Moon Race: "Jinnah-1" Rover Aims For South Pole Mission

More than two decades after India launched its Chandrayaan programme and achieved major milestones in lunar exploration, Pakistan is now preparing to send its first lunar rover, Jinnah-1, to the Moon in 2029 with China's support. The rover will travel aboard China's Chang'e-8 mission and conduct scientific research near the lunar south pole, a region of significant interest due to its challenging terrain and potential water ice reserves, according to Dawn.

At a ceremony held in Islamabad, Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) said the name Jinnah-1 was selected from 4,000 proposals received through a countrywide competition.

Seven participants had proposed the name "Jinnah-1", and the winner was selected through a lucky draw, according to a Suparco statement.

Tayyab Karim, a 17-year-old from Bahawalnagar, was declared the winner for proposing the name, Suparco said.

The name pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and symbolises Pakistan's resolve, progress and new space horizons, according to the Suparco chairman.

Jinnah-1 will study the geology of the lunar surface and conduct key experiments related to future lunar research. Its mission will focus on scientific research at the Moon's south pole, where the challenging terrain is expected to provide opportunities for important discoveries.

Suparco announced its collaboration with China's Chang'e-8 mission in 2024, describing the agreement as a major milestone for Pakistan's space programme, reported Gulf News.

The planned 2029 mission will mark Pakistan's participation in lunar scientific research through the Jinnah-1 rover.