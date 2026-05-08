'Changed My Perspective Forever': Young Climber Survives Terrifying Avalanche On Everest

With the Mount Everest spring season already delayed by two to three weeks, climbers are facing further setbacks. Following an avalanche in the Khumbu Icefall on Tuesday (May 5) that injured two people, 23-year-old climber Xavier Ladouceur shared on Instagram that the last 48 hours had forever altered his perspective about the tallest mountain peak in the world.

Ladouceur, who experienced the avalanche first-hand, detailed that people were trapped when a large serac broke off, and a chunk of ice below it collapsed into the path of the climbers.

"The last 48 hours changed my perspective on Everest forever. I made it to Camp 2 after crossing the Khumbu Icefall for the first time and I finally understood why this mountain has so much respect around the world," said Ladouceur.

"A few minutes after entering the Icefall. An avalanche hit the route. People were trapped under the snow and ice. Rescue teams started running in every direction," he added.

Describing it as one of the most intense moments of his life, Ladouceur said he witnessed fear, chaos, injuries and helicopter rescues during his time near Base Camp 2.

"A few hours later, we still had to keep moving through the Icefall, crossing ladders over massive crevasses before finally reaching Camp 1 after 10 hours inside the glacier. The next day, another storm hit us on the way to Camp 2," said Ladouceur.

"This mountain constantly reminds you that timing, patience, and decision-making matter more than ego. Grateful to still be here. Grateful for my team. Grateful to share this journey with all of you."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users wished Ladouceur good luck for the rest of his journey, with the narrow summit window (May 15-30) fast approaching.

"My cortisol levels have never been this high. Thinking of you every second and sending all my love from a distance," said one user, while another added: "You are strong, keep going! Thank you for sharing."

A third commented: "Yesterday, once I read what happened at the icefall, I have been constantly checking ur platform to ensure u are safe until u add some story. Glad you're safe. Good luck with the next rotations."

A fourth said: "Your updates are incredible and this year with that serac: how dangerous. Sending safe, successful vibes! All my support to you."