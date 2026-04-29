Man Reveals Why Climbing Mount Everest Could Be 'Deadly' This Year: 'It's Race Against Time'

The delay in preparing the route to climb Mount Everest has raised significant concerns about its impact on summiting the tallest peak in the world. In an Instagram post, 23-year-old climber Xavier Ladouceur highlighted the increased risks, noting that the path to the summit was essentially obstructed by millions of tonnes of ice in the Khumbu Icefall, a notoriously treacherous and constantly shifting section that has historically claimed numerous lives over the years.

Ladouceur revealed that nothing was going as planned, and with the narrow summit window (May 15-30) fast approaching, hundreds of climbers, including him, were stuck at the Base Camp.

"Everest 2026 is not going as planned. The Khumbu Icefall, the most dangerous section of the mountain, is still closed. A massive serac is blocking the route. No one can climb. No one can rotate," said Ladouceur.

Ladouceur said it could become one of the most dangerous climbing seasons ever, as everyone would attempt to scale the mountain as soon as the path opens, leading to long traffic jams.

"Hundreds of climbers are stuck at Base Camp. Watching the clock tick toward the summit window. If it opens late, this could become one of the most dangerous seasons in history. Because when it finally opens. Everyone will go at once. And that's when Everest becomes deadly," said Ladouceur, adding: "This is not just a climb anymore. It's a race against time."

The serac that caused the obstruction measures approximately 55 metres in length, 37 metres in width and 28 metres in height.

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Climbing Mount Everest

On Tuesday (Apr 28), the Nepalese Department of Tourism stated that a passage through the Kumbu Icefall had been opened, raising hopes that the climbing season could now proceed after a 19-day delay. The route setters had managed to establish a track leading close to Camp II, according to a report in the BBC.

"Still there are some risks, but icefall doctors have picked up the most convenient available route and identified the path forward," said Ram Krishna Lamichhane, Nepal's director general of tourism.

Approximately 425 climbers have received the permit to summit the world's highest mountain this year. Despite the opening of the route, authorities have stressed that the risk has not been completely eliminated.