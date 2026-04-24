Massive Ice Chunk Blocks Mount Everest Route As Climbing Season Begins

A massive and unstable block of glacier ice has disrupted the main climbing route to Mount Everest from Base Camp in Nepal. Serac, a towering 100-foot-high chunk of ice, is preventing teams from moving beyond a key section of the route near Camp 1, BBC reported.

The obstruction came close on the heels of a busy spring climbing season getting underway.

Specialist Sherpa teams, commonly referred to as “icefall doctors,” are responsible for setting up ropes and ladders along the dangerous Khumbu Icefall section of the climb. But they have been unable to find a safe path around serac.

With no viable alternative route, the teams say they have no option but to wait for the ice to naturally melt or collapse.

This delay has already pushed back preparations by several weeks. Typically, by this time in April, route-fixing work would have progressed as far as Camp 3. But this year, teams remain stuck nearly 600 metres below Camp 1 due to the obstruction.

The icefall doctors are employed by the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC), which is tasked with preparing and securing the climbing route up to Camp 2. The team arrived at Base Camp about three weeks ago but has since been unable to advance further.

SPCC base camp coordinator Tshering Tenzing Sherpa said that attempts to deal with the blockage have not been successful so far. “We haven't found artificial ways to melt it so far, so we don't have any options other than to wait for it to melt and crumble itself,” he told the BBC.

Ang Sarki Sherpa, who has years of experience working as an icefall doctor, said there are signs that the base of the ice block is getting weaker. He explained that crevasse beneath the serac is already melting and that it could collapse soon.

Despite assessing multiple possible paths, teams have concluded that climbing over or around the ice structure would be too dangerous.

Authorities are now exploring temporary solutions. Nepal's Department of Tourism is considering using helicopters to transport rope-fixing teams and equipment directly to Camp 2. This will allow work to continue above the blocked section while waiting for conditions to improve below.

The delay comes at a crucial time as the best weather window for Everest expeditions usually lasts only until the end of May. Climbers and organisers are now concerned that once the route opens, many teams may be forced to attempt the summit within a shorter period that will potentially lead to congestion on the mountain.