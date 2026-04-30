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Nepal Airlines Shows J&K As Part Of Pak In Map, Issues Apology After Backlash

"We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standards of accuracy," the airline said.

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Nepal Airlines Shows J&K As Part Of Pak In Map, Issues Apology After Backlash
The airlines had deleted the social media post following the backlash
  • Nepal Airlines apologised for cartographic errors showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan
  • The airline deleted the controversial social media post after public backlash
  • Nepal Airlines stated the map did not reflect the official stance of Nepal or the airline
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Kathmandu:

Nepal Airlines on Thursday apologised for what it described as cartographic inaccuracies in the wake of a furore showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan in a "network map."

The airlines had deleted the social media post on Wednesday following the backlash.

"We sincerely apologise for error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines," it posted on X.

"We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standards of accuracy.

"We deeply value our strong relationships with our neighbours and friends in the region and regret any offense the post has caused," the airline added.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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