Video Shows Exact Moment Plane Crashed At Kathmandu Airport

Nepal Plane Crash News: A video has surfaced online, capturing the exact moment the plane crashed.

A plane carrying 19 people crashed during takeoff from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport. The accident resulted in multiple fatalities, with only the pilot surviving the crash. The pilot is currently receiving medical treatment, according to police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki, as reported by news agency AFP.

Local media reported that 18 people were killed in the crash.

A dramatic video has surfaced online, capturing the exact moment the plane crashed. The footage shows the plane engulfed in flames shortly after it skidded off the runway.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:15 am local time (0530 GMT), as confirmed by Nepal's military in an official statement. "Rescue work is ongoing," the statement read.

Local news outlet, the Kathmandu Post, reported that the flight was carrying 19 passengers, including the aircrew, on its way to Pokhara, a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation. Khabarhub, another news portal, reported that the plane caught fire after skidding on the runway, releasing a plume of smoke.