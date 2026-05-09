CEO Offers Rs 10,000 And 3 Days Off So Employees Can Take Parents On Holiday This Mother's Day

Ahead of Mother's Day (May 10), a Delhi-based entrepreneur has caught social media's attention after offering his employees three days of paid leave and a Rs 10,000 allowance to take their parents on vacation. In a now-viral Instagram clip, Rajat Grover, the CEO of a marketing and PR firm, detailed that he wanted his employees to spend some time with their parents and reconnect with them, noting that children often lose touch with their parents' unfulfilled dreams in the rush of modern life.

"Sometimes we do not ask them. We are in our own busy lifestyle. We go in the morning and come back home in the night. We never even ask. Sometimes we know but end up not asking anything of them. We don't know anything about their health," Grover can be heard saying in the clip.

Grover then announced the three-day leave and urged employees to ask their parents about their favourite food and the place they have always wanted to travel.

"Ask them, book the tickets, pack the bags for three days. It will be paid leave from the company. We will be reimbursing Rs 10,000 for that. This is an initial step from our side," Grover added.

"We keep saying “one day” to the people who spent their whole lives saying “yes” to us. Our parents gave us their time, dreams, energy, and years, without ever asking for anything back," Grover captioned the video.

"Maybe it's time we asked them one question: “What's something you always wanted to do?” And then quietly make it happen," he added.

Check The Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the video gained traction, social media users lauded Grover for the initiative and urged other companies to follow the suit.

"It's rare to find people with this mindset in today's corporate world. Really good to see such initiatives," said one user, while another added: "If only the entire world starts thinking like this."

A third commented: "Good efforts to improve the quality and environment of the workplace because we spend half of our day at work. If the workplace environment is pleasant and helpful, then the productivity of work will boost, and the organisation's growth will boom."

A fourth said: "That's a thoughtful initiative and something that the biggest of corporates could not think about. Best wishes to you."