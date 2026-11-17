Forgiveness and action may seem like two different approaches to dealing with an enemy, but entrepreneur and longevity expert Bryan Johnson has combined them into an unusual philosophy. In a recent post, Johnson shared what he called "The Art of Longevity", offering a two-step perspective on forgiveness and responding to those who oppose you.

In his post, Johnson wrote, "The Art of Longevity", followed by two instructions: "forgive your enemy" and "then beat them".

He wrote, "Forgiveness clears the dirty energy, and action channels the positive surplus."

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Explaining the thought behind these statements, Johnson said that forgiveness "clears the dirty energy", while action "channels the positive surplus".

Through this short message, Johnson presented forgiveness and action as two connected ideas. While forgiveness helps clear negative energy, taking action allows the resulting positive surplus to be directed towards something productive.

His message brings together two seemingly contrasting ideas: letting go of negativity and continuing to act with determination, which he describes as the art of longevity.

His message suggests that forgiveness and action do not have to be opposing responses. According to his philosophy, letting go of resentment helps clear negative emotions, while focused action allows that energy to be redirected toward personal growth and achievement. By combining forgiveness with determination, he presents a mindset that encourages moving forward without carrying the burden of negativity.