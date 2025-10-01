Bengaluru Man's Selfie With Goat Goes Viral, Internet Says "<i>Ekdum</i> GOAT Travel"

A Bengaluru man's cab ride turned eventful when he realised that he was sharing the cab with a goat. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the man shared a hilarious selfie with the unexpected passenger. The photo by the user named @Basi_cally shows him smiling in the cab with a black goat seated behind.

See the post here:

I got in a shared cab today and later realised there was a goat behind me... pic.twitter.com/v7xMw9BC2h — Bas (@Basi_cally) September 30, 2025

In the caption, the user wrote, "I got in a shared cab today and later realised there was a goat behind me...". The image quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and over 479K views.

In the comment section, the user added, "There was a faint smell but I thought it was the old car leather. Turns out the leather was still alive"

While reacting to the post, social media users coined phrases like "Two GOATs in one picture" - a playful twist referencing the goat and the slang term "GOAT" meaning Greatest of All Time.

Some users joked the goat might've been none other than cricket star Virat Kohli or football legend Lionel Messi, humorously suggesting they were the "greatest cab riders".

One user wrote, "I laughed so hard at this. Made my day. May your co-passenger get all the grass he wants."

With GOAT pun, another said, "Ekdum GOAT travel."

"It was a shared cab because you were sharing it with the goat," a third user wrote.

"You are more goat than the goat behind you," one user wrote.

