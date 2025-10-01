Traveller Calls Out "Poor" Behaviour Of Indian Tourists Abroad, Sparks Debate: "Honestly Disappointing"

A Reddit post calling out the behaviour of Indian tourists abroad has sparked a heated debate online. The traveller wrote that almost every time they were around Indian tourists, "things got loud, chaotic, and frankly, embarrassing". The post, titled "Why do so many Indian tourists behave so poorly abroad", was shared on the subreddit r/Indian. The user apparently wrote the post while sitting in the lounge, waiting for the flight back to New Zealand from Singapore.

See the viral post here:

"This isn't a rant or hate post, just some honest reflection. Before this trip, I'd only ever seen videos or heard stories about how certain groups behave abroad," the traveller wrote in the post.

"But experiencing it firsthand has been something else. Specifically, I'm talking about how a lot of Indians (my own people) tend to act in public spaces when traveling."

The Reddit user noted that the emphasis should be on teaching respectful public behaviour, which could benefit Indians travelling abroad. Also, people should learn how to navigate shared spaces considerately.

The user stated that one-off incidents happen and he travel can be stressful, but when it becomes a pattern, it reflects a serious lack of basic civic sense.

"The disregard isn't just towards others in public spaces, it's often towards people within their own group too," the traveller further wrote.

"It's honestly disappointing. We've got such a rich culture and so much to be proud of, but public behavior like this really undermines all of that. I wish there was more emphasis back home on simply learning how to conduct ourselves respectfully in shared spaces, especially when we're in another country where we're representing more than just ourselves."

Social media reaction

The post sparked debate as some agreed with him. One user wrote, "Indian's travelling as a big group is always a problem... I always avoid travelling as group inspite of being invited multiple times and prefer travelling with my own family."

"Discipline is not common among us Indians," another user wrote.

"Totally agree with this. I faced this in bristol airport where some people were blocking the entry door to click pictures. I can understand the enthusiasm but the way people reacting to that is bit hurtful," a third wrote.