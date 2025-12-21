Tourist Gets Emotional After Hotel Staff Bring Her Medicines At Night: "People In India Are So Nice"

Indian hospitality is renowned worldwide for its warmth and generosity. The concept of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (Guest is God) is deeply rooted in Indian culture, emphasising the importance of treating guests with respect and kindness. Indians take great pride in welcoming and hosting guests, often going above and beyond to ensure their comfort and happiness.

In a heartwarming video, an Indian-American praised the staff of a hotel in India for their exceptional kindness after she fell ill. Tanya Sangani, who was staying at the Madhubhan Resort and Spa in Gujarat, explained in the video that she fell suddenly unwell late at night and contacted room service for assistance. To her surprise, a staff member went as far as driving to arrange basic medicines for her in the middle of the night and made sure she was comfortable. In the teary-eyed video, Sangani is seen overwhelmed by the gesture, stating, "The people in India are so nice."

"To her surprise, the staff didn't just check on her condition—they also arranged basic medicine and made sure she was comfortable. The response felt personal and reassuring, especially since it happened at an odd hour when help is often limited in many countries," the video was captioned by the Instagram handle India ego.

The video sparked widespread reactions online, with many users hailing the country's tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava.' One user wrote, "Welcome to India; this is the least an Indian can do."

Another commented, "I remember being totally sick in a hotel once, and the staff was so kind to not only go and get me medicine but also make off-kitchen-hours porridge for me."

A third said, "The other side of my India respects those people who have humanity in this generation."

"That is in our DNA; if someone is uncomfortable, we help or leave them alone. TC and boost your immunity by the way," a fourth added.

Earlier, a user on X highlighted India's exceptional hospitality and warmth, especially when compared to European hotels. In a post, Vineeth K said that anyone who has travelled abroad would agree that Indian hotels offer unmatched attention and care, often at affordable prices. He praised the level of service, stating it's truly "on another level" compared to international standards.