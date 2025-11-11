X User Praises India's Hospitality As "Unmatched" After Staying In European Hotels

A post on X, highlighting India's exceptional hospitality and warmth, especially when compared to European hotels, has gone viral. In the post, user Vineeth K, said that anyone who has travelled abroad would agree that Indian hotels offer unmatched attention and care, often at affordable prices. He praised the level of service, stating it's truly "on another level" compared to international standards.

Vineeth shared a striking comparison between his European hotel experiences and those in India. Despite paying a premium in Europe, he often found basic amenities lacking, like dental kits or luggage assistance, even at 300 pounds per night. In contrast, Indian hotels, regardless of price, go above and beyond to make guests feel welcome and cared for.

The user attributed this difference to India's deeply rooted philosophy of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (The guest is God).

See the tweet here:

Those who've travelled abroad will agree that Indian hospitality is unmatched. 🇮🇳



Especially in hotels, the attention and service you get for what you pay is on another level



In Europe, you could be paying £300 a night and not get a dental kit or a hand with your luggage



No… — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) November 8, 2025

Many Indians who've travelled abroad resonated with his experience, praising the attentive service and care shown by Indian hotels. They shared stories of Indian hotel staff going the extra mile with thoughtful gestures. One user wrote, "Indian hospitality has warmth that money can't buy. It's not just about service it's about genuine care and respect for guests. "Atithi Devo Bhava" isn't just a slogan here, it's a way of life."

Another commented, "Completely agree. Even a 3 Star Hotel in India has better standard of hospitality than a 5 Star Deluxe Hotel atleast in the Western Hemisphere."

Other social media users agreed, sharing experiences in European hotels where they had to carry heavy luggage up stairs due to broken elevators or walk to the lobby for drinking water. A third user said, "When we used to go to Finland, we were booked at an antique Scandic hotel near client locn. For 2yrs (YES) their elevator was closed for repairs. We were being given rooms in 2nd to 4th floors. Imagine carrying those 30kg bags to 4th floor. Then climb up n down for everything."