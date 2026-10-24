Bengaluru Man Shares Clever 'Rs 3 Lakh' Hack To Beat City's Notorious Traffic: 'Highly Recommend'

A Bengaluru man has caught social media's attention after sharing his clever 'Rs 3 lakh' hack to beat the stress of navigating the city's notorious traffic. Instead of risking scratches and dents on his luxury car from rash bikers and auto-rickshaws, the man said he bought a "cheap, used car" that gave him the ultimate peace of mind to drive to his office every day.

Highlighting the impact of the decision, the man said he was completely calm when an auto-rickshaw scraped the front of his second-hand car. Instead of getting angry, he simply gave a thumbs-up to the driver and continued driving.

"An auto-rickshaw scraped my front bumper today at Silk Board signal. The driver looked terrified, expecting a fight. I just gave him a thumbs up and drove off," the user wrote.

The man explained that the decision to buy a used car stemmed from his company forcing employees to work from the office. Not willing to bring out his Skoda Slavia into the mess, the man said he bought a 2015 Celerio, calling it the 'best Rs 3 lakhs' he had ever spent.

"After the company mandated WFO, I refused to bring my new Slavia into this mess. Picked up a 2015 Celerio from Cars24 last month just to use as a sacrificial lamb for the daily commute. Paint is already faded, AC works fine, and I've dented it twice," he said.

"Best 3 lakhs I've ever spent. Highly recommend getting a trash-tier appliance car for office runs."

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'This Is The Smartest Way'

Other car owners marvelled at the idea, stating it was the 'smartest' way to deal with Bengaluru traffic. "Honestly, this is the smartest way to deal with Bangalore traffic. Keep the Slavia for the good drives and let the Celerio take the daily beating," said one user while another added: "A small cheap Maruti is the most liberating feeling in city commutes."

A third commented: "I have already had two accidents, one of the left fender and the other on the right rear fender in the last two years with my Skoda Salvia. Both times due to someone else's fault. Seriously detest driving in Bengaluru traffic. You seem to have made a smart choice."

A fourth said: "Also, wrong side/lane drivers who try to bully you in their new thar/scorpio/creta/innova/other usually back off when they see the opposite car doesn't mind the scratch."