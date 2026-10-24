Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Reveals Why He Doesn't Hate Racists: 'They Show Us A Mirror'

Amid rising online racism and hate campaigns targeting Indians, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu said he harbours no hatred toward racists. Vembu, who stepped down as CEO last year, argued that the racists were simply holding up a mirror to Indians who needed to build a stronger nation, instead of offering sharp or witty comebacks.

Vembu was responding to American investor Eric Weinstein's post about noticing an increase in raw hatred against "India, Indians, Hindus, and Indian-Americans" for no reason.

"Seeing a lot of growing raw hatred against India, Indians, Hindus, Indian-Americans, etc. for no reason. Would be happy to have anyone who feels that hatred quietly unfollow me. Simple. Clean. Thanks in advance," wrote Weinstein on X (formerly Twitter).

Responding to the post, Vembu stated that until India develops, it will not command true respect of the world. For that to happen, the talented people of the country needed to build the future.

"Until India develops, based on the talents of our own people, we will not find true respect in the world, no matter whether right, left or center is in charge anywhere," said Vembu.

"The racist shows us a mirror and asks: "If your nation is smart, why do you want to come here". I do not hate him, I want to respond by building."

Concluding his post, Vembu stressed that he did not hate those Indians who sided with the racists either. Simply building the nation together was an answer enough to them.

"Some Indians agree with the racist and think India will never develop. I do not hate them either, I want to respond by building. Companies and nations are built by people who believe it can be done. The urgent national priority is to build, build and build," he added.

Check The Post Here:

Also Read | Meet Ondrej Sury, The Man Who Saved Internet From PHPocalypse

'Come Back To India'

Earlier this month, Vembu urged Indians abroad, especially in the US, to return to the homeland and help build the country. His statement came in the backdrop of the Trump administration barring eight IT firms, including Microsoft, Tata, Wipro and Infosys, from participating in its Permanent Labour Certification (PERM), a key step in the employer-sponsored Green Card process.

"Indians who are on a visa in the US face the painful prospect of uprooting the life you have built with hard work. Let this be the birth pains of a bold new future. Come back, let's build India," said Vembu.

Vembu argued that despite Indians contributing heavily to America's growth, a big section of the country did not want them anymore.