Police Bans Disposing Unclaimed Bodies Behind Hospital In Muzaffarpur

Hundreds of skeletal remains found lying in open near Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital

Hundreds of skeletal remains were discovered lying in open, in a forest near Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which is grappling with cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

An investigation team of SKMCH hospital along with police officials visited the spot on Saturday following which senior police official Manoj Kumar today imposed a ban on the practice of disposing unclaimed bodies.

"Stern action would be taken against those found guilty," said the senior police official.

"Skeletal remains have been found lying in open. A detailed information will be provided," Dr Vipin Kumar from SKMCH hospital said.

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and many skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area.

Building Construction Minister in the government of Bihar, Ashok Chaudhary, on Sunday said that media is projecting the issue of skeletons found near Muzaffarpur hospital in a way different from reality.

"Sometimes bodies have no claimants, so the government gives Rs 2,000 to the post-mortem department to burn the bodies, which they don't do many times. A probe will reveal the truth behind this, but the media is projecting it differently," said Ashok Chaudhary.

SKMCH is currently battling an influx of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). The death toll due to the vector-borne disease has mounted to 130 on Sunday.