UP Police is probing the death of the 40-year-old farmer in Muzaffarnagar (File)

The body of a 40-year-old farmer, with its throat slit, was found in Muzaffarnagar district, police said today.

The body of Saleem was found near Sindhawli village under the Mansurpur police station limits on Sunday evening, Circle Officer (CO) Rajiv Kumar Singh said, adding that the hands of the deceased were found tied.

Saleem, a farmer, had gone to irrigate his fields on Sunday evening, Mr Singh said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident and a probe launched, the police said.