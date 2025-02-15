Man Who Saved Rishabh Pant Made Video Before Taking Poison With Girlfriend

Days after Rajat Kumar, the man who once saved cricketer Rishabh Pant's life, and his girlfriend attempted suicide together, a disturbing video has emerged of the couple before they consumed poison.

"If we can't live together, we can at least die together," these were the words said by Rajat, 25, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Manu Kashyap, in the video recorded before they ingested poison in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on February 9. While Ms Kashyap died during treatment, Mr Kumar remains in critical condition, battling for his life in a hospital.

Their families had arranged their marriages elsewhere, refusing to accept their relationship due to caste differences. This rejection allegedly drove them to suicide. Following Ms Kashyap's death, her mother has alleged that Mr Kumar kidnapped her daughter and poisoned her.

Mr Kumar gained nationwide attention in December 2022 when he, along with his friend Nishu Kumar, rescued cricketer Rishabh Pant from a horrific car accident.

Mr Pant, who was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand, lost control of his Mercedes, which crashed into a divider and caught fire near Roorkee. Rajat and Nishu, working at a nearby factory, saw the accident and rushed to the scene. Without knowing who he was, they pulled the injured cricketer from the burning wreckage and arranged for medical help.

Mr Pant later acknowledged them as "heroes." As a token of gratitude, he gifted the two men scooters for their bravery.

(With inputs from Monu Singh)