Man Who Saved Rishabh Pant's Life Takes Poison With Girlfriend, She Dies

Rajat Kumar, a 25-year-old man who saved Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's life following his car accident in 2022, attempted suicide along with his girlfriend by consuming poison. The incident unfolded in Buchha Basti, a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on February 9.

Mr Kumar and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Manu Kashyap, allegedly consumed poison after their families opposed their relationship. While Ms Kashyap died during treatment, Mr Kumar remains in critical condition, battling for his life in a hospital.

Their families had arranged their marriages elsewhere, refusing to accept their relationship due to caste differences. This rejection allegedly drove them to suicide. Following Ms Kashyap's death, her mother has alleged that Mr Kumar kidnapped her daughter and poisoned her.

Mr Kumar gained national attention in December 2022 when he, along with another local resident, Nishu Kumar, rescued Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant from a near-fatal car accident. Mr Pant was driving from Delhi to Uttarakhand when his Mercedes crashed into a divider and caught fire near Roorkee.

The two young men, working at a nearby factory, saw the accident and rushed to help. They pulled Mr Pant from the burning vehicle and arranged for emergency medical assistance. Their quick action was widely praised, and in recognition of their bravery, Mr Pant later gifted them scooters as a token of appreciation. Mr Pant made a remarkable recovery and returned to cricket the following year.

(With inputs from Monu Singh)