Video: Tractor Flips As Tyre Bursts In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Driver Critical

The video shows the man losing control of the tractor when suddenly its tyre burst.

Read Time: 1 min
The incident was caught on CCTV.

Muzaffarnagar:

A man sustained serious injuries after a tractor he was driving flipped as one of its tyres burst in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

The incident took place Thursday afternoon and was caught on CCTV.

The video shows the man losing control of the tractor when suddenly its tyre burst.

The tractor, which was without its trolleys, then hit a divider and toppled twice before coming to a halt.

The driver has been admitted to a hospital.

Last week, a woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle in Muzaffarnagar.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Anand Mishra, the incident occurred while the couple was travelling from Budhana to Baroda village on their motorcycle.

The woman was identified as Saira Bano (34) and her husband as Ikram (38).

