CUET UG 2025: Exam Begins On May 13, Check Key Guidelines, Dress Code, Prohibited Items

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG)) 2025 on May 13. The exam will continue until June 3. Admit cards for exams scheduled between May 13 and 16 have already been released, while those for the remaining papers will be issued in due course. The exams will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at various centres across India and select international locations.

The NTA has also issued a set of guidelines for the exam. Candidates must go through these instructions carefully to avoid last-minute issues or disqualification.

This national-level entrance exam is conducted for admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by central, state, and participating universities across the country.

CUET UG 2025: Exam Day Guidelines

Prohibited Items

Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, or any electronic accessories

Ornaments, jewellery, metallic items, handbags, wallets, goggles, caps, and hats

Food items (packed or unpacked), except for candidates with medical conditions. Such candidates must carry supporting medical documents

Candidates are advised to wear plain, lightweight clothing. Outfits with buttons, badges, or embroidery should be avoided.

Those wearing religious or traditional attire should reach early to allow time for security checks.

Footwear such as shoes and high heels is not permitted; only slippers or sandals with thin soles are allowed.

Candidates must report only to the exam centres allotted to them.

Rough sheets will be provided at the centre for calculations or note-making.

Any involvement in cheating or unfair practices will result in immediate disqualification.

Candidates should verify their exam centre location in advance and make appropriate travel arrangements.

For further updates and information, candidates can visit the official website, cuetug.ntaonline.in.