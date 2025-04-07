Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

UP Man Shot Dead For Refusing To Withdraw Brother's Murder Case Testimony

The victim's brother said the accused was pressuring Salman to withdraw as a witness in the case of the murder of their brother, who was killed four years ago.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
UP Man Shot Dead For Refusing To Withdraw Brother's Murder Case Testimony
Representational Image
Muzaffarnagar:

A 35-year-old murder case witness was shot dead in Bijopura village here, police said on Monday. Salman was a key witness in his brother's murder case, pending in a Meerut court, Circle Officer Devwrat Bajpai told reporters.

Police identified the key accused as Irfan.

He and four of his associates - Kaliya, Mohammad Ali, Naimuddin, and Fazil - all Meerut natives - have been charged in Salman's murder.

All five are currently on the run, the officer said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, Naushad, the accused had been pressuring Salman to withdraw as a witness in the case of the murder of their brother Zaid, who was killed four years ago in Meerut.

On Saturday, Salman was taken to a forest area in Bijopura village, where he was shot, police said.

His bullet-riddled body was identified on Sunday, they said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Muzaffarnagar Murder, Muzaffarnagar Murder Case, UP Murder Case
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now