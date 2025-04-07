UP Man Shot Dead For Refusing To Withdraw Brother's Murder Case Testimony

A 35-year-old murder case witness was shot dead in Bijopura village here, police said on Monday. Salman was a key witness in his brother's murder case, pending in a Meerut court, Circle Officer Devwrat Bajpai told reporters.
Police identified the key accused as Irfan.
He and four of his associates - Kaliya, Mohammad Ali, Naimuddin, and Fazil - all Meerut natives - have been charged in Salman's murder.
All five are currently on the run, the officer said.
According to a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, Naushad, the accused had been pressuring Salman to withdraw as a witness in the case of the murder of their brother Zaid, who was killed four years ago in Meerut.
On Saturday, Salman was taken to a forest area in Bijopura village, where he was shot, police said.
His bullet-riddled body was identified on Sunday, they said.
