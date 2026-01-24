Missing Physiotherapy Student, 22, Found Hanging From Tree In UP

A 22-year-old physiotherapy student, who had been missing for two days, was found dead on Saturday with her body hanging from a tree here, police said.

The case is being investigated from both angles of murder and suicide, they said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Circle Officer (Deoband) Abhithesh Singh said the woman -- Raveena, a resident of Bibipur village under Deoband police station -- was studying physiotherapy in Muzaffarnagar and working at a doctor's clinic on Railway Road in Saharanpur.

Singh said family members informed that Raveena had left home for work on January 22. When she did not return home late in the evening, they contacted her clinic in Saharanpur and learned that she had left the clinic in the evening.

The family members searched for Raveena among relatives, acquaintances, and throughout the village and surrounding areas, but could not find her. On Friday evening, the family filed a missing person report at the Deoband police station, the officer said, adding that police also initiated a search for the young woman.

On Saturday, police received information that the body of a young woman was found hanging from a tree in a forested area on the Diwalhedi road. Raveena's family members also arrived at the scene and identified the body as that of Raveena.

The CO said prima facie, the case appears to be that of a suicide, but the police are investigating the case from all angles, not excluding the possibility of murder.

The girl's mobile phone has been taken into custody and investigation is ongoing, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)