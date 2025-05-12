Employee With Cancer Denied Remote Work, Fired Over 'Productivity Issues' While Undergoing Chemo

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An employee at a U.S. health insurance firm has filed a lawsuit. He claims he was fired while undergoing chemotherapy for lymphoma. The firm denied his request for remote work during his treatment.

An employee working at an American health insurance company has sued the firm after he was allegedly fired for "productivity issues" while he was undergoing chemotherapy. The employee who was battling cancer was also denied remote work for his treatment. The former claims analyst, with three years at the company, described it as "the most dehumanising work experience" of his life on Reddit's Antiwork community.

The employee was allegedly told that working remotely was a privilege, not an accommodation, despite the department's previous remote work arrangement during COVID. As a compromise, he was offered unpaid medical leaves for chemo appointments, but was required to be in the office on other days. When he cited ADA violations, the HR director claimed the company was exempt due to its size, employing fewer than 50 people. As a result, the employee struggled to meet expectations while undergoing treatment, dealing with fatigue, nausea, and a compromised immune system.

"Last fall, I was diagnosed with stage 2 lymphoma. After the initial shock, I immediately sat down with my manager at HealthPlus Insurance (where I'd been a claims analyst for 3+ years) to discuss accommodations during my treatment. My oncologist recommended I work remotely during chemo to reduce infection risk. I had documentation, a doctor's note, everything. My direct manager seemed supportive until HR got involved. Their response? "Remote work is a privilege, not an accommodation." They claimed my role was "impossible to perform remotely" despite the ENTIRE DEPARTMENT working from home during COVID just months earlier," he wrote on Reddit.

After the second chemotherapy cycle, the employee was placed on a performance improvement plan and later fired for not meeting productivity goals, coinciding with his lowest white blood cell count. The company continued to challenge his unemployment claim, asserting the termination was "for cause."

Only after hiring a lawyer did an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) case emerge, as the company, with 53 employees, was subject to the Act. Last week, the employee filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

"I got a lawyer. Turns out they had 53 employees (they counted part-timers differently), making them subject to ADA. Yesterday, we filed with the EEOC. This company's entire business is HEALTH INSURANCE, but they couldn't show basic humanity to someone going through cancer treatment. Companies don't deserve loyalty. Ever," he added.

The story sparked outrage and sympathy on the internet, with many users expressing support for the employee and criticising the company's handling of the situation. One user wrote, "Hey, congrats on the lawsuit, likely to be a great payday in time, and it sounds like they've laid it all out for you. Very sorry to hear about the cancer, and very sorry you had to deal with this, especially during such a difficult time. I hope your health is better and hope you find better people in your future. What assholes. I'm not sure how people work in those HR departments, unless they are sociopaths."

Another commented, "It's not ironic, this is literally what I would expect of an insurance company. They don't give a f**k about your actual health, they just want to cut costs/risk no matter what."