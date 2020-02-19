Zomato Delivery Man Stabbed To Death Allegedly By Fruit Vendor In Mumbai

The victim, a resident of Indira Nagar locality in Powai, worked with online food delivery app Zomato.

A Zomato delivery boy was killed allegedly by a fruit vendor after an argument between them in suburban Powai in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The fruit vendor, Sachin Dinesh Singh, 20, and his associate Jitendra Hariram Raikar, 32, were arrested within hours of the incident, they said.

The two accused had a quarrel with the victim, Amol Bhaskar Suratkar, 30, over the placement of a fruit handcart by Singh on a road outside a hotel in Powai area around 12.30 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-10) Ankit Goyal said.

Sachin Dinesh Singh, in a fit of rage, allegedly stabbed Suratkar with a knife, he said.

The victim, who sustained heart and stomach injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission, the official said.

Sachin Dinesh Singh later tried to escape to his native place in Uttar Pradesh, but was arrested from Kurla station before he could board the train, he said. His associate was also arrested later.

The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).

The victim, a resident of Indira Nagar locality in Powai, worked with online food delivery app Zomato.

He and Sachin Dinesh Singh often had arguments over the latter's placement of handcart in the area, the police said.