Watch: Supriya Sule, Out On Walk, Got A Request After Father's Resignation

Supriya Sule had met the sanitation worker while she was out on a morning walk

Sharad Pawar's surprise announcement to step down as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was met with protests by party workers and leaders yesterday, many of whom could be seen in tears urging him to continue.



Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule also received a similar request this morning.

A sanitation worker, who had met Supriya Sule while she was out on a morning walk this morning, requested the veteran politician to reconsider his decision.

The conversation was shared live on Facebook by Ms Sule - a senior NCP leader.

Sandesh Pawar, speaking in Marathi, is seen requesting Mr Pawar to withdraw his resignation in the video.

Ms Sule later clicks a selfie with Sandesh Pawar and thank him to keep the city roads clean.

Ms Sule had exactly 15 days ago hinted at "two big political explosions" in the next 15 days.

"One (explosion) in Delhi and one in Maharashtra," Supriya Sule, a senior NCP MP, told reporters, responding to Prakash Ambedkar's comment on "big political explosions in 15 days"," she had said.

Mr Pawar's big move comes amid intense buzz around Ajit Pawar, a former Deputy Chief Minister, warming up to the BJP.

Sharad Pawar, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, is one of the country's top Opposition leaders and had a big role in stitching together a then unlikely alliance between Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.