How Sharad Pawar Became Maharashtra Opposition's Rajya Sabha Candidate: Inside Story

Maharashtra's opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has managed to avoid a tussle over the lone Rajya Sabha seat it could expect to get in the state. Sharad Pawar, who expressed his wishes to contest the election on the eleventh hour -- making a U-turn in the process -- has been announced the opposition's joint candidate and the Shiv Sena, which wanted the seat for one of its own, has revoked its claim.



The architect of this united front was Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, who took the initiative to contact the Congress.

On behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), Sule had held talks with Maharashtra Congress leaders throughout the day, sources said.

First she had met Uddhav Thackeray to seek support for Pawar - the Shiv Sena UBT being the one which was eyeing the seat.

Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray had even pointed out that since they had once given up a seat for Sharad Pawar it was time to return the favour.

Sources indicated that the tide turned when leaders of the Maharashtra Congress dialled Delhi and consulted Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Sharad Pawar's candidacy was approved by the Central leadership of the Congress, which felt that his presence is important for the opposition in Maharashtra and the broader national field. The 85-year-old is expected to be the main strategist in the coming days, sources said.

But there was a practical issue to resolve.

The Congress wanted to ensure that the two NCPs do not merge and Sharad Pawar join the NDA fold. Such a turn of events would lead to a huge loss of face for the Congress.

The state Congress leaders managed to get a statement from NCP leaders, saying the possibility of merger between the two NCPs is completely over, On behalf of NCP SP, Jayant Patil issued a statement to the media that there has been no discussion between the two NCPs since the death of Ajit Pawar.

When it became clear that the two NCPs would not merge, the Congress agreed to Sharad Pawar's candidacy for Rajya Sabha.

Shiv Sena sacrificed its seat, and Priyanka Chaturvedi, in an emotional post, said: "A special thank you to those who stood by me and offered prayers... these messages will help me stay focused and work hard wherever i am".

The alliance will give the Shiv Sena UBT a seat in the Legislative Council, which will go to Uddhav Thackeray.

Elections are being held for seven Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Support from 37 MLAs is needed to win each seat. The MVA has 46 MLAs, of which Uddhav Sena has 29, Congress has 16 and Sharad Pawar has 10 MLAs. They can definitely get one seat.

The ruling Mahayuti has 228 MLAs in the 288-member assembly, meaning six of its candidates will win. One of the six seats will go to Ramdas Athawale, who is also a minister at the Centre.